Brosnan appears unrecognizable as Ingle in new 'Giant' trailer
The trailer for Giant just landed, and it's got everyone talking, mainly because Pierce Brosnan looks almost unrecognizable as legendary boxing coach Brendan Ingle.
The film dives into the real-life bond (and clashes) between Ingle and his star student, Naseem "Naz" Hamed, set against the gritty UK boxing scene of the 1980s and 1990s.
Brosnan swaps his usual suave look for a white combover and glasses, showing some serious range beyond James Bond.
El-Masry plays Hamed in 'Giant'
Executive produced by Sylvester Stallone, Giant follows Hamed's journey from Sheffield streets to global fame, spotlighting how Ingle helped shape him, even as both faced racism and Islamophobia.
Amir El-Masry takes on Naz, with Katherine Dow Blyton and Toby Stephens rounding out the cast.
The late Brendan Ingle, an MBE-recognized trainer who passed in 2018, gets a heartfelt tribute here.