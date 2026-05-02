Brosnan appears unrecognizable as Ingle in new 'Giant' trailer Entertainment May 02, 2026

The trailer for Giant just landed, and it's got everyone talking, mainly because Pierce Brosnan looks almost unrecognizable as legendary boxing coach Brendan Ingle.

The film dives into the real-life bond (and clashes) between Ingle and his star student, Naseem "Naz" Hamed, set against the gritty UK boxing scene of the 1980s and 1990s.

Brosnan swaps his usual suave look for a white combover and glasses, showing some serious range beyond James Bond.