Brosnan says 'MobLand' set felt like family, Mirren agrees
Entertainment
Pierce Brosnan says working on MobLand felt more like hanging out with family than the usual isolated film sets.
He credits this close-knit vibe for giving everyone more creative freedom, and Helen Mirren agrees.
She said feeling comfortable and safe on set really helps them dive into their roles.
'MobLand' season 2 showcases cast chemistry
The MobLand cast works together like a theater group, which shows in Brosnan and Mirren's chemistry.
Season two kicks off with an intense dog track scene that Helen Mirren found especially energizing.
Director Guy Ritchie adds his signature London touch throughout.
If you're curious, MobLand Season two is now streaming on Paramount+.