Brown and Harbour reunite in Netflix drama after 'Stranger Things'
Entertainment
Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour are back together in a new Netflix drama, announced on June 26, 2026.
This time, Harbour plays a disgraced FBI agent searching for his missing daughter, played by Brown, on a risky mission.
Both actors are also executive producers, joined by Brown's husband, Jake Bongiovi.
Brown complaint then reconciliation with Harbour
Last year, news broke that Brown had filed a bullying complaint against Harbor before Stranger Things season five.
Harbor later called it a "rupture-and-repair" moment that made their friendship stronger, sharing, "We adore each other and always have."
Netflix says the new series will explore deep emotions between their characters, with Brown adding she trusts Harbor after working together for 10 years.