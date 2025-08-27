Hollywood legend Bruce Willis's brain is 'failing him,' reveals wife 

Emma Heming Willis, the wife of Hollywood legend Bruce Willis (70), has opened up about her husband's ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). In a recent interview with Diane Sawyer for ABC's special program Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey, she revealed that while the Die Hard star is still physically mobile and in overall good health, his brain is "failing him."

Communication changes This is how the family has adapted to the situation Model and entrepreneur Heming Willis, who has been married to the actor since 2009 and shares two daughters with him, said that their family has "learned to adapt" in communicating with Willis. She explained that his "language is going" but they have found a way of communicating with him in a different way. It's "just a...different way," she added.

Moments of clarity 'We get moments' of Willis being his old self When asked if there are still moments when Willis is like his old self, Heming Willis said they do get such moments. "Not days, but we get moments," she said. She described these moments as being characterized by his hearty laugh and a twinkle in his eye or smirk that transports her back to the past. However, these moments are fleeting and quickly disappear, leaving her grateful that he is still present.

Diagnosis impact How Heming Willis processed her husband's diagnosis Reflecting on the moment when doctors told Willis about his diagnosis, Heming Willis said it was like leaving with nothing but a diagnosis she couldn't pronounce or understand. "I was so panicked. I remember hearing it and not hearing anything else. I was free falling," she recalled. She also said that she doesn't think Willis ever really connected the dots to understand his diagnosis fully.

Caregiver support She thought she had to do everything alone Heming Willis (47), who is also the author of an upcoming book on their family's journey with dementia, said she initially thought she had to take care of her husband all by herself. This led to sleepless nights and withdrawal from social life. She hopes her book, titled Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path, can serve as a guide for other caregivers in similar situations.