Washington's focus on spiritual fulfillment over trophies

Washington has always put spiritual fulfillment above winning trophies.

He once put it simply: "Man gives the award. God gives the reward," showing that personal meaning matters more to him than Oscars or where his awards sit on a shelf.

Highest 2 Lowest—a remake of Kurosawa's High and Low—may be seen as consistent with his focus on meaningful storytelling over awards, given his stated views.