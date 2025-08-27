Next Article
Denzel Washington reveals he doesn't watch movies anymore
Denzel Washington, who's starred in nearly 50 films, just revealed he's actually "tired" of watching movies himself.
Chatting with Spike Lee and A$AP Rocky for GQ, he admitted, "I don't watch movies, man. I really don't."
This comes as he promotes Highest 2 Lowest—his latest project with Lee and their fifth film together.
Washington's focus on spiritual fulfillment over trophies
Washington has always put spiritual fulfillment above winning trophies.
He once put it simply: "Man gives the award. God gives the reward," showing that personal meaning matters more to him than Oscars or where his awards sit on a shelf.
Highest 2 Lowest—a remake of Kurosawa's High and Low—may be seen as consistent with his focus on meaningful storytelling over awards, given his stated views.