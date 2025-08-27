WhatsApp now lets you encrypt your backups with a passkey
What's the story
WhatsApp has released a new update for its Android app, version 2.25.24.15, through the Google Play Beta Program. The latest update introduces the ability to encrypt backups with a passkey. The feature is currently being rolled out to select beta testers and will be available to more users in the coming weeks.
Feature details
Passkeys replace traditional passwords
The passkey for encrypted backups feature gives users an easy way to protect their backup data with biometric authentication. This reduces the need for passwords while keeping the same high level of encryption. Users can quickly restore their backups by confirming their identity with a fingerprint, facial scan, or device PIN, ensuring both convenience and strong protection against unauthorized access.
Security enhancement
Passkeys are stored in the password manager
The passkey feature adds an extra layer of security to users' encrypted files while preventing any unauthorized access. Unlike the traditional passwords, which need to be remembered/stored manually, a passkey is securely saved in the user's password manager. This ensures that the passkey is always accessible on trusted devices linked to the same account.
Device transition
Even when switching to a new device, the transition remains seamless with passkeys. As long as the same password manager is used, the passkey shall remain accessible, allowing users to restore their encrypted backups without any extra steps.