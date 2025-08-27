Meta's Superintelligence AI lab is losing researchers to OpenAI

Just two months after its launch, Meta 's new Superintelligence lab is already witnessing a major exodus. At least three artificial intelligence (AI) researchers have resigned from the facility since CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced it. Two of them have rejoined OpenAI after brief stints at Meta, WIRED reported. The departures raise questions about the stability and future of this ambitious project.

Departures Who are the researchers that left Meta? Researchers Avi Verma and Ethan Knight left Meta's Superintelligence lab. Both had previously worked at OpenAI before joining Meta. The third researcher, Rishabh Agarwal, announced his departure on X, after joining the tech giant in April for generative AI projects.

Uncertainty Agarwal's departure a surprise Agarwal's departure from Meta's lab is seen as a surprise, especially since he was based in Canada while most of Meta's AI teams are located in Menlo Park, California. He had joined the tech giant in April for generative AI projects, before moving to Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL). "It was a tough decision not to continue with the new Superintelligence TBD lab, especially given the talent and compute density," he wrote on X.

Company stance Meta responds to exodus of researchers In light of the departures, Meta spokesperson Dave Arnold said, "During an intense recruiting process, some people will decide to stay in their current job rather than starting a new one." He added that this is normal behavior in such scenarios. The company is also losing another key member, Chaya Nayak, who has been with Meta for nearly a decade. She will be joining OpenAI for special initiatives.