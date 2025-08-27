Why Apple cannot call its Watch a carbon-neutral product

A German court has ruled against Apple , rejecting the company's claim that its Watch Series 9 is a carbon-neutral product. The ruling was made in response to a lawsuit filed by Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH), an environmental group. The court found that Apple had misled consumers with its carbon neutrality claims, violating German competition law.

Offset concerns Concerns over short-term leases in carbon offset strategy The court's decision was largely based on Apple's carbon offset strategy, which involves planting eucalyptus trees in Paraguay to counterbalance emissions from the production and use of its Watch Series 9 and Series 10. However, the judges were concerned about the short-term nature of these leases, with three-quarters of the project area being on land leased until 2029.

Project longevity Court questions sustainability of Apple's carbon offset project The court questioned the sustainability of Apple's carbon offset project, noting that without longer-term leases, the plantations could be cut down. This would then undermine the carbon neutrality of any credits sold against them. The judges also said customers could reasonably expect forests used in carbon offset projects today to still be standing in 2050 and beyond, aligning with the broader goals of the Paris Agreement to pause carbon emissions in the latter half of this century.