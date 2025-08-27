Next Article
Sony slashes prices of its premium soundbars: Check best deals
Sony just made its soundbars a lot more wallet-friendly, cutting prices across some of its most popular models.
If you've been eyeing an upgrade for your movie nights or gaming setup, these deals bring high-end features like Dolby Atmos and Bluetooth into easier reach, whether your space is big or small.
Best deals on soundbars
The HT-A5000 packs 5.1.2 channels with 450W power plus dual subwoofers for that extra bass kick.
The HT-BD60 offers a 3.1.2 channel setup with a wireless subwoofer for immersive surround sound.
And if you want serious power, the HT-S60 delivers 1000W output with wireless rear speakers and DTS:X support—all as part of a limited-time opportunity for the range in general.