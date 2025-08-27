Next Article
Rajinikanth's 'Coolie': Distributor issues legal warning over fake box office stats
Rajinikanth's latest film Coolie has generated significant anticipation, but the overseas distributor, Hamsini Entertainment, isn't happy about people sharing made-up box office stats online.
They've warned that spreading false numbers could lead to legal trouble and clarified that only they or the producers will share official earnings.
'Cinema belongs to audiences, not to vested interests'
Hamsini is actively watching social media for inaccurate reports and emphasized the need for transparency to protect Coolie's reputation.
In their words, "Cinema belongs to audiences, not to vested interests," encouraging everyone to celebrate movies with honesty.
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also starring Nagarjuna and Aamir Khan, Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st film.