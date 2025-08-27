Rajinikanth's 'Coolie': Distributor issues legal warning over fake box office stats

'Cinema belongs to audiences, not to vested interests'

Hamsini is actively watching social media for inaccurate reports and emphasized the need for transparency to protect Coolie's reputation.

In their words, "Cinema belongs to audiences, not to vested interests," encouraging everyone to celebrate movies with honesty.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also starring Nagarjuna and Aamir Khan, Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st film.