'Bigg Boss Malayalam 7': Nevin's potential exit leaves fans worried
A new teaser for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 just dropped, and it's got everyone talking—Nevin has decided to leave the show after a heated argument with Anumol.
The clip shows his announcement catching the whole house off guard.
Even as Adhila and Noora challenge him to go through with his decision, Nevin heads for the exit while others rush to stop him.
Fans react to potential exit
Nevin's potential exit is all over social media, with fans surprised and a bit worried.
He's been known as a strong, steady player this season, so many see his decision as a big turning point for the show.
Viewers are praising his balanced approach. Now, everyone's waiting to see what happens next.