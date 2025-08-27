'Bigg Boss Malayalam 7': Nevin's potential exit leaves fans worried Entertainment Aug 27, 2025

A new teaser for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 just dropped, and it's got everyone talking—Nevin has decided to leave the show after a heated argument with Anumol.

The clip shows his announcement catching the whole house off guard.

Even as Adhila and Noora challenge him to go through with his decision, Nevin heads for the exit while others rush to stop him.