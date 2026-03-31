BTS comeback 'Arirang' tops Billboard 200 with 532,000 1st-week copies Entertainment Mar 31, 2026

BTS just made a huge comeback! Their new album Arirang shot straight to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking their return after almost four years away for solo projects and military service.

Fans showed up in a big way, with about 532,000 copies sold in the first week.