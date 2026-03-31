BTS comeback 'Arirang' tops Billboard 200 with 532,000 1st-week copies
Entertainment
BTS just made a huge comeback! Their new album Arirang shot straight to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking their return after almost four years away for solo projects and military service.
Fans showed up in a big way, with about 532,000 copies sold in the first week.
BTS 641,000 units, 'Swim' Hot-100 No.1
Arirang racked up a total of 641,000 equivalent album units, the biggest weekly number for any album this year.
Vinyl was especially popular, with 208,000 copies sold on vinyl.
Plus, their lead single "Swim" debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, making it BTS's seventh chart-topping hit and proving they're still K-pop legends even after their break.