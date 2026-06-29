Was BTS's Suga one of SpaceX's early investors?

Valuation surge

Investment could have grown by thousands of percent

SpaceX was valued at around $46 billion in 2020 and about $100 billion in 2021. After its record-setting Nasdaq debut on June 12, the company's valuation reportedly soared to nearly $1.77 trillion. Based on these valuations, an investment made in 2021 would have grown by around 1,670%, while one made in 2020 could have yielded returns of nearly 3,750%, per MoneyControl.