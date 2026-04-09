BTS top Billboard 200 again as 'Arirang' sells 114,000
Entertainment
BTS just kept their streak alive: Arirang is still No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with another 114,000 copies sold.
Ye's new album "Bully" made a splashy debut at No. 2 (152,000 units), but couldn't push BTS off the top.
Melanie Martinez also scored big with "Hades," landing at No. 3 and keeping her top 10 run going strong.
RAYE, Slayyyter and chart reentries
RAYE hit a career high with "This Music May Contain Hope" debuting at No. 11, while Slayyyter broke into the chart for the first time at No. 22 with "Wor$t Girl in America."
Plus, Johnny Blue Skies & The Dark Clouds saw their album "Mutiny After Midnight" re-enter at No. 42 (pretty impressive considering it's not even on streaming platforms).
The charts are definitely showing off some serious variety right now!