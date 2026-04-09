BTS top Billboard 200 again as 'Arirang' sells 114,000

RAYE, Slayyyter and chart reentries

RAYE hit a career high with "This Music May Contain Hope" debuting at No. 11, while Slayyyter broke into the chart for the first time at No. 22 with "Wor$t Girl in America."

Plus, Johnny Blue Skies & The Dark Clouds saw their album "Mutiny After Midnight" re-enter at No. 42 (pretty impressive considering it's not even on streaming platforms).

The charts are definitely showing off some serious variety right now!