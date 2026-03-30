BTS's 'ARIRANG' debuts atop Billboard 200 with 641,000 units
Entertainment
BTS is back and breaking records with their new album, ARIRANG, which just landed at number one on the Billboard 200.
This is their seventh US chart-topper and comes after nearly four years, with a massive 641,000 equivalent album units in the first week.
'ARIRANG' sets 1st-week record since 2014
ARIRANG scored 532,000 pure album sales and racked up 99.10 million on-demand official streams, with 95,000 streaming-equivalent album units attributed to Southeast Asia.
The album also set a new record for first-week sales by any group since 2014, thanks to huge demand for physical copies (including an impressive 208,000 vinyl records).
Their comeback was boosted by a Netflix special and live appearances ahead of their world tour.