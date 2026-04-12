BTS's 'ARIRANG' tops Billboard 200, screens at AMC in US.

Fans enjoy Goyang and Tokyo screenings

Fans are loving the chance to watch concert footage from Goyang and Tokyo together in theaters.

Sandra Martinez shared it was "We couldn't go to the concert, so it's fun to gather with friends and fellow BTS ARMY,".

With 34 stops planned worldwide and a Los Angeles show coming up in September, excitement is high.

As fans like Millie B and Nicole Lee point out, BTS's music keeps bringing people of all backgrounds together.