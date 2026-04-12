BTS's 'ARIRANG' tops Billboard 200, screens at AMC in US.
Entertainment
BTS is back with its fifth album, ARIRANG, and US fans can now catch the concert experience on the big screen at AMC theaters.
The album, released in March after its military service break, made waves by topping the Billboard 200 for two weeks.
Fans enjoy Goyang and Tokyo screenings
Fans are loving the chance to watch concert footage from Goyang and Tokyo together in theaters.
Sandra Martinez shared it was "We couldn't go to the concert, so it's fun to gather with friends and fellow BTS ARMY,".
With 34 stops planned worldwide and a Los Angeles show coming up in September, excitement is high.
As fans like Millie B and Nicole Lee point out, BTS's music keeps bringing people of all backgrounds together.