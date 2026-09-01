Bullock reveals children have secret cameos in 'Practical Magic 2'
Entertainment
Sandra Bullock just shared that her kids, Louis (16) and Laila (12), have secret cameo roles in Practical Magic 2.
She teased at the US premiere that their appearances aren't obvious, and she's excited to surprise them by pointing out where they show up.
Bullock praises children as influences
Bullock opened up about how much her children inspire her, saying she's an "unbelievably proud" mom.
She described Louis as her moral compass and Laila as a visionary, reflecting on how they've shaped who she is, so much so that now, "they become the influence on you."
Adopting them in her late 40s felt like perfect timing for her journey into motherhood.