Cannes awards Travolta honorary Palme d'Or 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach'
John Travolta just got a big surprise at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, an honorary Palme d'Or, handed to him during the premiere of his first film as a director, Propeller One-Way Night Coach.
Festival head Thierry Fremaux called him "one of the greatest actors" while giving him the award at Debussy Theater.
Travolta's film honors late son Jett
Travolta was clearly moved, saying, "I can't believe this. This is the last thing I expected. You said this would be a special night, but I didn't think you meant this. This is a humbling moment. This is beyond the Oscar."
The movie is based on his own 1997 book and follows an eight-year-old boy's aviation adventure, a tribute to Travolta's late son Jett.
He arrived at Cannes in a plane with daughter Ella Bleu (who also stars in the film), and you can catch Propeller One-Way Night Coach on Apple TV starting May 29.