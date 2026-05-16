Cannes awards Travolta honorary Palme d'Or 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach'

Travolta's film honors late son Jett

Travolta was clearly moved, saying, "I can't believe this. This is the last thing I expected. You said this would be a special night, but I didn't think you meant this. This is a humbling moment. This is beyond the Oscar."

The movie is based on his own 1997 book and follows an eight-year-old boy's aviation adventure, a tribute to Travolta's late son Jett.

He arrived at Cannes in a plane with daughter Ella Bleu (who also stars in the film), and you can catch Propeller One-Way Night Coach on Apple TV starting May 29.