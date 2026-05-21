Cannes debuts 1st AI created feature 'Hell Grind' Higgsfield AI

Mashrabov says story remained consistent

Creating Hell Grind wasn't easy: each 3,000-word prompt generated just 15 seconds of footage, so the team had to get super detailed about things like camera effects and motion blur.

Still, Higgsfield's founder Alex Mashrabov says they managed to keep the story and characters consistent from start to finish.

While some folks are still wary about AI in Hollywood, Cannes audiences seemed more open this year—actress Demi Moore summed it up: "AI is here. And so to fight it is to fight something that is a battle that we will lose."