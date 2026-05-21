Cannes debuts 1st AI created feature 'Hell Grind' Higgsfield AI
Cannes just made history with Hell Grind, the festival's first feature film created entirely by AI.
Made by San Francisco startup Higgsfield AI, this 95-minute sci-fi movie was put together in only two weeks on a $500,000 budget, most of which went to computing power.
The story is packed with action and ancient gods-versus-monsters vibes, all designed to show what AI can do in filmmaking.
Mashrabov says story remained consistent
Creating Hell Grind wasn't easy: each 3,000-word prompt generated just 15 seconds of footage, so the team had to get super detailed about things like camera effects and motion blur.
Still, Higgsfield's founder Alex Mashrabov says they managed to keep the story and characters consistent from start to finish.
While some folks are still wary about AI in Hollywood, Cannes audiences seemed more open this year—actress Demi Moore summed it up: "AI is here. And so to fight it is to fight something that is a battle that we will lose."