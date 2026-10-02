Captain Smit Machchhar praised by Bollywood after co pilot attack

Captain Smit Machchhar, piloting a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was stabbed by his co-pilot midair.

Even while badly hurt, he managed to unlock the cockpit and let others help restrain the attacker, preventing a disaster.

His quick thinking and courage have earned huge respect from Bollywood stars, with R Madhavan calling him "a true hero" and Vijay Deverakonda praising his calm under pressure.