Captain Smit Machchhar praised by Bollywood after co pilot attack
Captain Smit Machchhar, piloting a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was stabbed by his co-pilot midair.
Even while badly hurt, he managed to unlock the cockpit and let others help restrain the attacker, preventing a disaster.
His quick thinking and courage have earned huge respect from Bollywood stars, with R Madhavan calling him "a true hero" and Vijay Deverakonda praising his calm under pressure.
Two off duty pilots land plane
The flight, carrying 174 passengers including 27 children, made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, thanks to two off-duty pilots on board.
Captain Machchhar is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries at a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where his condition continues to be monitored.
The film industry are celebrating his bravery.