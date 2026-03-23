'Supernatural' actor Carrie Fleming (51) dies after breast cancer battle

Carrie Anne Fleming, a Canadian actor known for her roles in horror productions such as iZombie and Supernatural, passed away on February 26. She was 51. Her co-star from Supernatural, Jim Beaver, confirmed to Variety that she died due to complications from breast cancer. Born on August 16, 1974, in Digby, Nova Scotia, Fleming later moved to British Columbia, where she studied drama at Victoria's Kaleidoscope Theatre and the Kidco Theatre Dance Company.

Career beginnings Career beginnings and breakthrough role Fleming began her career with a recurring role on Viper and an uncredited appearance in Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore. She then appeared in several horror shows, including The Tooth Fairy and Bloodsuckers. Her breakthrough came when director Dario Argento cast her in his show Masters of Horror in 2005, where she played a disfigured woman with cannibalistic tendencies in her titular episode Jenifer.

Iconic performances Her work on 'Supernatural' and other notable roles Fleming is best remembered for her recurring role as Karen Singer on Supernatural (streaming on Prime Video), where she starred opposite Beaver. She also later played Candy Baker on iZombie for five seasons. Her other notable television credits include Supergirl, UnREAL, Continuum, The 4400, The L Word, Smallville, The Dead Zone and Stargate SG-1, among others. Fleming also had a strong presence on stage with performances in productions such as Noises Off, Romeo and Juliet and Steel Magnolias.

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