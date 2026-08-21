'Spirit' won't feature Don Lee, Prakash Raj, or Chiranjeevi

In a recent interview with NTV, Pranay said, "We can't bring anyone from outside. This is local, Hyderabad story."

"We tried to pull Don Lee into our film but the story couldn't set him to bring in."

He also confirmed that Raj would not be a part of Spirit due to differences between the actor and the team.

Meanwhile, rumors surrounding Chiranjeevi's association started when the veteran star attended the film's muhurat ceremony in Hyderabad last year.