'Spirit' won't feature Don Lee, Prakash Raj, or Chiranjeevi
What's the story
The highly anticipated action thriller Spirit, starring Prabhas and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has been in the news for its casting. However, producer Pranay Reddy Vanga has confirmed that actors Prakash Raj and Don Lee (Ma Dong-seok) are not part of the film. Neither will Chiranjeevi feature. The project also stars Triptii Dimri in the lead role.
Casting clarity
'We tried to pull Don Lee into our film but...'
In a recent interview with NTV, Pranay said, "We can't bring anyone from outside. This is local, Hyderabad story."
"We tried to pull Don Lee into our film but the story couldn't set him to bring in."
He also confirmed that Raj would not be a part of Spirit due to differences between the actor and the team.
Meanwhile, rumors surrounding Chiranjeevi's association started when the veteran star attended the film's muhurat ceremony in Hyderabad last year.
Film's progress
'Spirit's casting controversies and production team
The film has been in the news for its casting decisions.
Earlier, Deepika Padukone was reportedly dropped from the project due to her demand for an eight-hour shift and a 10% profit share.
She was later replaced by Dimri, who previously worked with Vanga in Animal.
The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga.