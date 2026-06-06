Cavill and Hart play rival spies in untitled action comedy
Entertainment
Henry Cavill and Kevin Hart are set to star as rival spies in a new, yet-untitled action-comedy.
The twist? They cross paths at a Lamaze class when their wives become friends, leading to plenty of undercover chaos as both prepare for fatherhood.
The story is based on a short story by Sean Lewis.
McG directing with Levy Reynolds support
The film will be directed by McG, with production support from Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds's teams. The script comes from Adam and Aaron Nee (of Masters of the Universe fame) and Jonathan Tropper.
Both Cavill (The Witcher, Enola Holmes) and Hart (Me Time, The Man From Toronto) have Netflix hits under their belts, so expect big streaming buzz around this one.