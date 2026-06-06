Cavill and Hart play rival spies in untitled action comedy

McG directing with Levy Reynolds support

The film will be directed by McG, with production support from Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds's teams. The script comes from Adam and Aaron Nee (of Masters of the Universe fame) and Jonathan Tropper.

Both Cavill (The Witcher, Enola Holmes) and Hart (Me Time, The Man From Toronto) have Netflix hits under their belts, so expect big streaming buzz around this one.