CBFC won't regulate OTT content: What this means

The central government has confirmed that content on Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms like Netflix , Jio Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video will not fall under the jurisdiction of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Instead, these platforms will be regulated under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The announcement was made by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr. L. Murugan in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Content regulation OTT platforms must adhere to age-based content classification The IT Rules mandate that OTT platforms adhere to a Code of Ethics. This includes following age-based content classification standards and refraining from publishing any illegal content. The minister clarified that the CBFC is a statutory body whose jurisdiction is limited to the examination and certification of cinematographic films intended for public exhibition in cinemas.

Grievance process Three-tier grievance redressal mechanism for OTT content Dr. Murugan also explained the three-tier grievance redressal mechanism for OTT content. Complaints related to such content are first sent to the concerned platforms for action under Level-I, which involves self-regulation by publishers. If unresolved, they move to Level II, where an industry-led self-regulatory body oversees them. Finally, Level III involves government oversight.