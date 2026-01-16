'Families serve too': Celina pays tribute to detained brother

On Friday, Bollywood actor and former beauty queen Celina Jaitly paid an emotional tribute to her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been detained in Abu Dhabi for over 14 months. In an emotional Instagram post, she highlighted the unsung sacrifices made by soldiers' families. She wrote in her caption, "#armyday Families serve too, just without medals."

Family memories Jaitly shared a throwback photo and Major Vikrant's letter In her post, Jaitly shared a nostalgic picture from her visit to her brother's unit in the valley. She also posted a letter written by Major Vikrant in 2000, shortly after he joined the armed forces. She wrote, "I chose this letter because it captures something profound, the mindset of a young boy, newly out of school, already born to serve his country." "He had just entered #fauj through the technical entry after school."

Details 'He was barely 18 plus, playful...' Jaitly continued, "He was barely 18 plus, playful, trying to hook me up too." "This letter reflects a boy who had accepted that his life belonged to the nation, even as he had just left home." She added, "This letter reminds me that a soldier is forged long before the uniform, long before the medal, & long before the battlefield."

