CBFC stalls Salman's 'Maatrubhumi' despite title change: Report

Social media backlash

Film sparked controversy on Chinese social media

The film had sparked controversy on Chinese social media platforms earlier. After the teaser was released, several users on Weibo accused it of misrepresenting facts about the Galwan Valley clash. In January, when asked about reports that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had raised objections to the film, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal denied any role and said, "Issues regarding filmmaking in India, as you are well aware, are looked after by the relevant authorities."