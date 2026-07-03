CBFC stalls Salman's 'Maatrubhumi' despite title change: Report
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has withheld the clearance certificate for Salman Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi, reported NDTV. The movie, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan under the Salman Khan Films banner, was earlier titled Battle of Galwan and is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. It also stars Chitrangda Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary, and Ankur Bhatia.
Release delay
Film's release date now uncertain
Originally slated for an April 17 release ahead of Eid, the film's premiere was pushed to August following a title change. However, with CBFC withholding certification, its August release is now uncertain. The film's teaser was released on December 27 last year to coincide with Khan's 60th birthday. Aside from the title change, makers reportedly changed parts of the narrative to have a smoother release.
Social media backlash
Film sparked controversy on Chinese social media
The film had sparked controversy on Chinese social media platforms earlier. After the teaser was released, several users on Weibo accused it of misrepresenting facts about the Galwan Valley clash. In January, when asked about reports that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had raised objections to the film, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal denied any role and said, "Issues regarding filmmaking in India, as you are well aware, are looked after by the relevant authorities."
Film details
More about 'Maatrubhumi'
In Maatrubhumi, Khan plays Colonel Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment who led Indian troops during the Galwan Valley clash. The film has music by Himesh Reshammiya. With its future uncertain, Khan has SVC 63, a film with Raj and DK, and a potential film on Karna in his kitty.