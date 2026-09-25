Chadwick Boseman's widow calls his brothers' lawsuit a 'public-relations stunt'
What's the story
Taylor Simone Ledward, the widow of late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, has hit back at a lawsuit filed by her late husband's brothers. Derrick Boseman and Kevin Boseman had accused her of not distributing their brother's estate as per a court order from 2022. According to Page Six, in a court document written by her lawyer Adam Streisand, Ledward has called the legal action a "public-relations stunt to smear" her in the "tabloid press."
Legal rebuttal
Ledward has labeled the lawsuit as a 'baseless attack'
Ledward has refuted the allegations, stating that she has distributed every penny of her husband's estate.
Streisand stated, "Simone's generosity has been both financial and collaborative."
"She has always included the Boseman family in her efforts to ensure Chadwick's memory would endure and flourish long after her husband's tragic and untimely death."
The documents further claim this lawsuit is a "baseless attack" on Ledward by Boseman's brothers.
Estate distribution
Ledward has distributed most of the estate
The court documents further reveal that Ledward has distributed most of Boseman's estate, including a Bank of America account with $151,558 and 100 shares of Chadwick Boseman Inc. worth $3,396,969.
However, a $300K IRA remains undistributed due to previous legal action by the brothers.
The document claims Ledward has "distributed all of the assets of Chadwick's Estate save one account Petitioners themselves blocked from distribution."
Financial aid
Ledward has gifted over $300,000 to Derrick's 4 children
The court documents also reveal that Ledward has voluntarily gifted over $300,000 of her own money to Derrick's four children.
The document added, "Simone's generosity is hardly consistent with an administrator who is blocking the final distribution of the Estate to deprive Petitioners' parents of what they're entitled to, as Petitioners would have this Court believe."
The documents further state that she has worked to honor Boseman's legacy by establishing the Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts.
Personal details
Boseman died without a will on August 28, 2020
The court papers also reveal that Boseman died without a will on August 28, 2020, after a private battle with colon cancer. He was 43.
The document detailed, "Simone stood by Chadwick's side and cared for him throughout his battle with cancer."
"It was no surprise that, notwithstanding the end of his life was near, Chadwick wanted Simone to be his wife."
They married on August 21, just six days before his passing.