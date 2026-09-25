Chadwick Boseman's widow calls his brothers' lawsuit a 'public-relations stunt'

Ledward has refuted the allegations, stating that she has distributed every penny of her husband's estate.

Streisand stated, "Simone's generosity has been both financial and collaborative."

"She has always included the Boseman family in her efforts to ensure Chadwick's memory would endure and flourish long after her husband's tragic and untimely death."

The documents further claim this lawsuit is a "baseless attack" on Ledward by Boseman's brothers.