'I don't cheat': Chahal rubbishes Dhanashree's infidelity allegations 

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has finally responded to the cheating allegations made by his ex-wife, choreographer and actor Dhanashree Verma. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he called the claims "baseless" and "exhausting." Verma had alleged on Amazon MX Player's Rise & Fall that she caught Chahal cheating in the second month of their marriage. The couple was married for four-and-a-half years before separating.

Response Chapter 'done and dusted': Chahal Chahal refuted the allegations, saying, "I am a sportsperson and I do not cheat." "Agar koi two months mein hi cheat karta toh itna lamba relationship chalta kya (If someone cheats just two months into the marriage, would the relationship have gone on for this long)? For me, this chapter is over, done and dusted. I have moved forward with my life and everyone else should do too."

Remarks Chahal on why he didn't end marriage earlier Chahal further said, "Agar two months mein cheat hua hota toh kaun continue karta? Main pehle bhi bol chuka hun ki mai past se nikal chuka hun (No one would've continued if cheating had happened within two months. I'm over the past)." "But some people are still stuck there. Abhi bhi unka ghar mere naam se chal raha hai toh (they're running their homes on my name so) they can continue doing that. I'm not concerned or affected."