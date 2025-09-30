Yuzvendra Chahal cheated on Dhanashree just two months into marriage?
What's the story
Choreographer Dhanashree Verma has alleged that her ex-husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, cheated on her just two months into their marriage. The revelation was made during a recent episode of the reality show Rise and Fall, where she spoke to actor Kubbra Sait about her tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband. When Sait asked her when she realized their relationship wouldn't work, Verma replied, "First year. Caught him in the second month."
Alimony clarification
Verma dismissed alimony rumors
Earlier on the show, Verma dismissed rumors about alimony after her divorce from Chahal. She told Aditya Narayan, "Officially, it has been almost a year." "It happened quickly because it was mutual, that's why when people say alimony it's wrong." "Just because I am not saying anything, you will go on saying anything?" "My parents have taught me to only justify to people whom I care about. Why waste time explaining those who don't even know you?"
Courtroom emotions
'I broke down during final hearing'
In August, Verma opened up about her divorce from Chahal on the Humans of Bombay podcast. She recalled breaking down during the final hearing in court, saying, "Even though we were so well-prepared mentally, I got so emotional." "I started howling in front of everybody. I couldn't even express what I was feeling at that point." "Of course! All of that happened, and he (Chahal) walked out first." They got married in December 2020 and divorced in March 2025.