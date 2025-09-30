Nayanthara's 'Annapoorani' returns online after controversy; watch it now

This is what 'Annapoorani' is about

Directed by Nilesh Krishna, Annapoorani follows a young woman from a traditional temple cook family in Srirangam who dreams of becoming a chef—even if it means cooking non-veg dishes that clash with her family's values.

Alongside Nayanthara, Achyuth Kumar and Sathyaraj star in this heartfelt story about balancing personal goals with family traditions.

Now that it's back online, fans can catch Nayanthara's milestone performance without any restrictions.