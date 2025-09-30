Nayanthara's 'Annapoorani' returns online after controversy; watch it now
Nayanthara's 75th film, Annapoorani, has returned online and is now streaming in Hindi on JioHotstar.
Previously, the movie was pulled from Netflix after facing backlash for scenes some found disrespectful to religious beliefs—including a mispronounced Ramayana verse and Lord Rama shown eating meat.
The controversy led to legal complaints and a public apology from the filmmakers.
This is what 'Annapoorani' is about
Directed by Nilesh Krishna, Annapoorani follows a young woman from a traditional temple cook family in Srirangam who dreams of becoming a chef—even if it means cooking non-veg dishes that clash with her family's values.
Alongside Nayanthara, Achyuth Kumar and Sathyaraj star in this heartfelt story about balancing personal goals with family traditions.
Now that it's back online, fans can catch Nayanthara's milestone performance without any restrictions.