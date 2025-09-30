Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' to release 1st song on Diwali

'Dhurandhar' releases on December 5, 2025

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:25 pm Sep 30, 2025

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film, Dhurandhar, is set to release its first song on Diwali 2025. A source told Pinkvilla, "The first song of Dhurandhar is a promotional number picturized on the entire cast, intercut with the film footage with Ranveer Singh and co." "The idea is to launch it around the festive period of Diwali, to reconfirm the arrival of the film on December 5, 2025."