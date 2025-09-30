Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' to release 1st song on Diwali
What's the story
Ranveer Singh's upcoming film, Dhurandhar, is set to release its first song on Diwali 2025. A source told Pinkvilla, "The first song of Dhurandhar is a promotional number picturized on the entire cast, intercut with the film footage with Ranveer Singh and co." "The idea is to launch it around the festive period of Diwali, to reconfirm the arrival of the film on December 5, 2025."
Release strategy
'Dhurandhar' trailer to be out in November
The source further revealed, "Until and unless there is an unexpected delay in the ongoing schedule, the film is confirmed for a December release." "At the moment, all the plans are being made keeping the December release in mind." "The song will be followed by a theatrical trailer in November."
Film insights
More about 'Dhurandhar'
While specific details about Dhurandhar's plot remain under wraps, reports suggest that Singh will portray an undercover spy in the action thriller. The film is expected to showcase the valor of India's special agents in Pakistan. Dhurandhar is written and directed by Aditya Dhar, and the movie is based on true events. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.