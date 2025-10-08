ED raids homes of actors Dulquer, Prithviraj in luxury car-smuggling
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just raided 17 spots across Kerala and Tamil Nadu as part of a probe into a luxury car smuggling ring.
The case has drawn attention because it involves actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Amit Chakkalackal.
Authorities say high-end cars were brought in illegally from Bhutan and Nepal, breaking India's foreign exchange laws.
Raids target homes of film personalities, car owners
Raids happened in places like Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kottayam, and Coimbatore, targeting homes of film personalities, car owners, and auto shops.
Investigators say a Coimbatore-based group used fake documents—including ones pretending to be from the Army and US Embassy—to register these imported cars.
The cars were then reportedly sold at bargain prices to wealthy buyers, including celebrities.
The ED suspects violations of money rules and possible links to hawala transactions.
Dulquer's car was seized earlier
After his car was seized, Dulquer Salmaan asked for it back, claiming it was imported legally by the Red Cross.
The Kerala High Court has allowed him provisional release of the vehicle for now.
Meanwhile, Customs had already seized 36 luxury cars as part of "Operation Numkhor," which may tie into other smuggling cases.