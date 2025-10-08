ED raids homes of actors Dulquer, Prithviraj in luxury car-smuggling

Raids target homes of film personalities, car owners

Raids happened in places like Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kottayam, and Coimbatore, targeting homes of film personalities, car owners, and auto shops.

Investigators say a Coimbatore-based group used fake documents—including ones pretending to be from the Army and US Embassy—to register these imported cars.

The cars were then reportedly sold at bargain prices to wealthy buyers, including celebrities.

The ED suspects violations of money rules and possible links to hawala transactions.