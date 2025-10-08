Ayushmann Khurrana confirms projects with Sooraj Barjatya, Dharma Productions
What's the story
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently confirmed his next projects with Sooraj Barjatya and Dharma Productions. Speaking at the FICCI Frames 2025 event in Mumbai, he revealed that after his upcoming Diwali release Thamma, he will work on a film with Barjatya, followed by a project with Dharma. "It would be followed by a Sooraj Barjatya film... Then I am also doing a Dharma film, which also would be for a wider audience," he said.
Project details
Barjatya's film will be a family drama
Barjatya's movie, an alleged family drama, will reportedly see Khurrana in the iconic role of Prem, which was previously played by Salman Khan in Barjatya's films. Meanwhile, the Dharma Productions project is a spy comedy directed by Aakash Kaushik and produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga. It promises to be a unique blend of espionage and comedy elements.
Film philosophy
Khurrana on why he prefers 'hybrid films'
During his interaction at FICCI Frames 2025, Khurrana also spoke about his affinity for "hybrid films." He said, "I have always done hybrid movies from day one." "That was my staple, be it Vicky Donor or Dum Laga Ke Haisha or Shubh Mangal series." "The risk-to-reward ratio is very different when you see it from my lens because these films are not very expensive. They are low-budget to mid-budget films and are high on content."
Upcoming release
More about his upcoming film 'Thamma'
Khurrana's next, Thamma, is a horror-comedy movie helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar and written by Niren Bhatt, Arun Falara, and Suresh Mathew. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the Maddock Films banner. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. It will hit theaters on October 21.