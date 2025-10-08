Ayushmann Khurrana confirms projects with Sooraj Barjatya, Dharma Productions

Barjatya's movie, an alleged family drama, will reportedly see Khurrana in the iconic role of Prem, which was previously played by Salman Khan in Barjatya's films. Meanwhile, the Dharma Productions project is a spy comedy directed by Aakash Kaushik and produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga. It promises to be a unique blend of espionage and comedy elements.

Film philosophy

Khurrana on why he prefers 'hybrid films'

During his interaction at FICCI Frames 2025, Khurrana also spoke about his affinity for "hybrid films." He said, "I have always done hybrid movies from day one." "That was my staple, be it Vicky Donor or Dum Laga Ke Haisha or Shubh Mangal series." "The risk-to-reward ratio is very different when you see it from my lens because these films are not very expensive. They are low-budget to mid-budget films and are high on content."