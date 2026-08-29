Chamola says she cannot survive 90 days in 'Bigg Boss'

Akanksha Chamola, who you might remember from Lock Upp, is steering clear of Bigg Boss for now.

She told CNN News18 Showsha that after her time on one reality show, she feels "saturated" and doesn't have the energy for another intense stint.

"Do you think I can survive 90 days in the Bigg Boss house? Absolutely not." she admitted, but said she'd be up for a challenge like Khatron Ke Khiladi instead.