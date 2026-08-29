Chamola says she cannot survive 90 days in 'Bigg Boss'
Akanksha Chamola, who you might remember from Lock Upp, is steering clear of Bigg Boss for now.
She told CNN News18 Showsha that after her time on one reality show, she feels "saturated" and doesn't have the energy for another intense stint.
"Do you think I can survive 90 days in the Bigg Boss house? Absolutely not." she admitted, but said she'd be up for a challenge like Khatron Ke Khiladi instead.
Chamola publicly came out as bisexual
Chamola also opened up about her early exit from Lock Upp and a falling out with co-contestant Shreya Kalra.
Their feud escalated when Kalra revealed Chamola's bisexuality on the show, a move Chamola called unfair since they were supposed to be friends.
Since then, Chamola has publicly come out as bisexual and spoken about her past relationships with women.