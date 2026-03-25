Ananya Panday-Lakshya's 'Chand Mera Dil' gets release date

The much-awaited musical romantic drama, Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday , will hit the screens on May 22, 2026. The film is directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar 's Dharma Productions . The announcement of its release date was made on Wednesday.

Box office strategy Strategic release amid minimal competition May 2026 looks promising for Bollywood, with films like Raja Shivaji, Ek Din, Gabru, VVAN - Force of the Forest, and Bandar releasing. The release of Chand Mera Dil on May 22 will not face any major box office clashes. This strategic release could help the film perform steadily at the box office amid moderate Hollywood and regional competition.

Career impact Importance of 'Chand Mera Dil' for Lakshya, Panday Chand Mera Dil is important for both Panday and Lakshya. While Panday's filmography has been a mix of hits and misses, this film could help her establish herself as a bankable actor. On the other hand, Lakshya needs a box office success to cement his position as Bollywood's next leading man.

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