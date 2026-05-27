'Chand Mera Dil': Ananya's dance sequence criticized by Bharatanatyam dancer

Mansingh, a Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awardee, quoted herself from an HT City story on X, "This latest film clip of Ananya's so-called Bharatanatyam is a timely reminder for movie makers, actors, and musicians: learn to respect our traditions." "Don't dabble in anything you don't know or learn." Meanwhile, Mohamed said that Panday has "killed my favorite dance form - Bharatanatyam!"

"This latest film clip of Ananya’s so-called Bharatanatyam is a timely reminder for movie makers, actors, and musicians: learn to respect our traditions. Don’t dabble in anything you don’t know or learn." #AnanyaPanday #ChandMeraDil https://t.co/IPBQd6bw83

Film details

More about the film and Panday's role

In Chand Mera Dil, Panday plays Chandni, the daughter of a Bharatanatyam dancer. The film features her performing a fusion of Bharatanatyam, hip-hop, and locking in the opening and closing sequences. Following the backlash, her father, actor Chunky Panday, defended her by clarifying that the performance was intended as a fusion act and not pure Bharatanatyam. The movie is directed by Vivek Soni and backed by Dharma Productions.