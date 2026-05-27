'Chand Mera Dil': Ananya's dance sequence criticized by Bharatanatyam dancer
What's the story
Ananya Panday's recent Bharatanatyam dance sequence in Chand Mera Dil has drawn mixed reactions online. While some have appreciated the fusion, others have criticized it for disrespecting the classical dance form. Among those voicing their discontent are renowned Bharatanatyam dancer Sonal Mansingh and Congress leader Dr. Shama Mohamed.
Criticism
'Don't dabble in anything you don't know or learn'
Mansingh, a Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awardee, quoted herself from an HT City story on X, "This latest film clip of Ananya's so-called Bharatanatyam is a timely reminder for movie makers, actors, and musicians: learn to respect our traditions." "Don't dabble in anything you don't know or learn." Meanwhile, Mohamed said that Panday has "killed my favorite dance form - Bharatanatyam!"
Twitter Post
See her post here
"This latest film clip of Ananya’s so-called— Sonal Mansingh (@sonal_mansingh) May 26, 2026
Bharatanatyam is a timely reminder formovie makers, actors, and musicians: learn to respect our traditions. Don’t dabble in anything you don’t knowor learn." #AnanyaPanday#ChandMeraDilhttps://t.co/IPBQd6bw83
Film details
More about the film and Panday's role
In Chand Mera Dil, Panday plays Chandni, the daughter of a Bharatanatyam dancer. The film features her performing a fusion of Bharatanatyam, hip-hop, and locking in the opening and closing sequences. Following the backlash, her father, actor Chunky Panday, defended her by clarifying that the performance was intended as a fusion act and not pure Bharatanatyam. The movie is directed by Vivek Soni and backed by Dharma Productions.