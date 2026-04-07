'Chand Mera Dil' teaser: Ananya-Lakshya's intense romantic drama looks promising
What's the story
The much-awaited teaser for the upcoming romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, has been released. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Vivek Soni. It will hit theaters on May 22. The title of the movie is inspired by Mohammed Rafi's classic song of the same name.
Plot details
This is what happens in 'Chand Mera Dil' teaser
In Chand Mera Dil, Panday plays Chandni, and Lakshya plays Aarav. The film revolves around two engineering students navigating their studies, friendships, and self-discovery during college. Amidst all the classes and chaos, the duo falls madly in love. But, their pehla pyaar "grows faster than life." Will it survive the long journey called life? Sachin-Jigar's music lends gravitas to the story.
Box office battle
'Chand Mera Dil' to clash with these films
Chand Mera Dil will be released on May 22, clashing with Bobby Deol's Bandar. The film was initially scheduled for a 2025 release, but it got delayed. The month of May is packed with Bollywood releases, including Raja Shivaji starring Riteish Deshmukh, Ek Din featuring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, and Gabru headlined by Sunny Deol. The second half of the month will see VVAN: Force of the Forest starring Sidharth Malhotra and Milap Zaveri's Tera Yaar Hoon Main.
Career significance
Significance of 'Chand Mera Dil' for Lakshya, Panday
Chand Mera Dil is a significant film for both Panday and Lakshya. Last year, Panday was seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opposite Kartik Aaryan. The romantic drama received mixed reviews and failed to perform well at the box office. Meanwhile, Lakshya's last theatrical release was his debut film Kill. He also appeared in Aryan Khan's Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He would desperately hope for a strong theatrical outing to cement his position.