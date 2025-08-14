Next Article
Chandana Ananthakrishna pays tribute to Pahalgam attack victims with song
Actor and dancer Chandana Ananthakrishna has released a moving song, "In His Name," to honor those lost in the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
The tragedy claimed at least 26 lives, including Navy officer Vinay Narwal, who was killed during his honeymoon—a story that especially touched Ananthakrishna.
Music video follows story of newlywed couple
Created with Mayur Ambekallu and Thejas Kiran, the song grew into a music video filmed in Bengaluru and Ooty.
It follows the story of a newlywed couple, with Nidarshan playing Vinay and Ananthakrishna as his wife Himanshi.
Filming was deeply emotional—Ananthakrishna shared that she couldn't stop crying during a shootout scene—making this project both an artistic and heartfelt homage to those affected by terrorism.