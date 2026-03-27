Star Plus denies 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' shutdown

Star Plus has quashed rumors about the impending end of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2. The channel clarified that there are no plans to shut down the show or replace it with another series titled Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badallte Hain. In an official statement, Star Plus said that these reports are baseless.

Statement 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' cast The statement from Star Plus read, "We would like to state that these reports are baseless; we are not shutting down Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2, and there is no end date for the show as yet." The series, which returned after nearly two decades, has been immensely popular among audiences. The reboot features both new cast and original members, with Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay reprising their iconic roles as Tulsi and Mihir Virani.

Spin-off speculation No spinoff program has been legally authorized: Irani Amid the rumors of a spin-off series, Irani clarified her stance. She said in a statement, "You may want to verify PR content with the entities that hold IP rights." "I am not involved with any other show apart from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi." "No spinoff program has been legally authorized for my participation, which would allow the use of my image and/or personality."

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