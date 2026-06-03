Charan and Kapoor's 'Peddi' nets 35cr worldwide before release
Entertainment
Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's action-packed film Peddi is off to a flying start, pulling in ₹35 crore worldwide before its Thursday release.
The movie drops in five languages (Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam) and is set for 4,248 shows across India.
Telugu version sells over 28L tickets
The Telugu version is leading the charge with over 28 lakh tickets sold so far. Cities like Vijayawada and Hyderabad are seeing high occupancy rates (61% and 56%), while Mumbai and Delhi NCR are much quieter.
Promotions got a little wild too: a fan broke through security to reach Charan at an event, giving everyone (especially Janhvi) quite a surprise.