Charan starts 10-week physical therapy after July 2026 wrist surgery
Entertainment
Ram Charan is bouncing back after wrist surgery following an injury on the set of Peddi.
He had a complex tear fixed at Ganga Hospital in July 2026, and now that his cast and rods are off, he's starting a 10-week physical therapy routine to get back in action.
Charan preps 'RC17' while celebrating family
While recovering, Charan is gearing up for his next film with director Sukumar (tentatively called RC17), where he'll sport a fresh new look. The movie is aiming for a 2028 release.
On the personal front, he recently celebrated Janmashtami with his wife Upasana and their kids (including twins born earlier this year), making it a busy but special time for him.