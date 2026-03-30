Charan trained daily nearly 8 months for 'Peddi' wrestler role
Entertainment
Ram Charan is going all in for his new film Peddi: he trained every day for almost eight months on a vegetarian diet, following Ayyappa deeksha, just to nail the role of a wrestler.
Director Buchi Babu Sana shared that Charan even practiced with a traditional gada to get the details right.
Fans are loving the dedication, and it really shows in the promos.
'Peddi' songs cross 200 million and 47 million
Peddi isn't just about Charan: it also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Jagapathi Babu.
The film's songs are already hits: Chikiri Chikiri has crossed 200 million views and Rai Rai Raa Raa has surpassed 47 million views on YouTube.
With this much hype, all eyes are on its release on April 30, 2026.