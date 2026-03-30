Charan trained daily nearly 8 months for 'Peddi' wrestler role Entertainment Mar 30, 2026

Ram Charan is going all in for his new film Peddi: he trained every day for almost eight months on a vegetarian diet, following Ayyappa deeksha, just to nail the role of a wrestler.

Director Buchi Babu Sana shared that Charan even practiced with a traditional gada to get the details right.

Fans are loving the dedication, and it really shows in the promos.