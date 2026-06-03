Charan trained with Khan's 'Dangal' coach for 'Peddi' authenticity
Entertainment
Ram Charan put in some serious work for his new film Peddi, training in wrestling with the same coach who prepped Aamir Khan for Dangal.
The trailer gives a glimpse of Charan's character taking on wrestling, cricket, and more, all looking pretty authentic.
'Peddi' features Kapoor, releases June 4
To keep things real, the team brought in wrestlers from Telangana and made sure every actor got sports training.
Cinematographer R Rathnavelu called out Charan's dedication during filming.
Peddi also features Janhvi Kapoor and a strong ensemble cast. The movie hits theaters worldwide on June 4.