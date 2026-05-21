Charan underwent 3 body transformations for 'Peddi' releasing June 4

Charan finished 'Peddi' despite injuries

Director Buchi Babu Sana gave major props to Charan for pulling off these tough transformations on a tight schedule, even working through hand injuries that made it hard for him to lift his daughter.

"We completed it without any major injury." Ram Charan shared gratefully.

Despite the physical toll, filming stayed right on track with no delays.

The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar and promises some seriously intense action scenes.