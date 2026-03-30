Charan's 'Peddi' delayed again, now targeting late May or June
Entertainment
Ram Charan's much-awaited film Peddi is facing another delay.
Originally set for March, then April 30, the rural sports drama now aims for a late May or June release.
The hold-up comes from unfinished production work and a minor injury Charan picked up on set.
Team shifts 'Peddi' to avoid clashes
The team is playing it smart, hoping to avoid box office clashes and give Peddi its best shot at success.
With this shift, Dhanush's Kara keeps its April 30 slot without big competition in Tamil and Telugu markets. Despite the wait, fans are still hyped.
Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and stars Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar alongside Charan.
The new date should be announced soon!