Charan's 'Peddi' delayed again, now targeting late May or June

Team shifts 'Peddi' to avoid clashes

The team is playing it smart, hoping to avoid box office clashes and give Peddi its best shot at success.

With this shift, Dhanush's Kara keeps its April 30 slot without big competition in Tamil and Telugu markets. Despite the wait, fans are still hyped.

Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and stars Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar alongside Charan.

The new date should be announced soon!