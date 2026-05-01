Charan's 'Peddi' featuring Kapoor and Babu releases June 4 2026
Entertainment
Ram Charan's much-awaited movie Peddi is set to hit theaters on June 4, 2026, right after the IPL wraps up.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Vriddhi Cinemas with Mythri Movie Makers, the film also features Janhvi Kapoor and Jagapathi Babu.
Hype is already building thanks to AR Rahman's music.
'Peddi' songs amass millions of views
Peddi's songs Chikiri Chikiri and Rai Rai Raa Raa have gone viral, racking up millions of views online.
With cinematography by R Rathnavelu and editing from Navin Nooli, the film promises a visually stunning experience that fans are looking forward to.