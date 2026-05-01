Charan's 'Peddi' featuring Kapoor and Babu releases June 4 2026 Entertainment May 01, 2026

Ram Charan's much-awaited movie Peddi is set to hit theaters on June 4, 2026, right after the IPL wraps up.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Vriddhi Cinemas with Mythri Movie Makers, the film also features Janhvi Kapoor and Jagapathi Babu.

Hype is already building thanks to AR Rahman's music.