Charan's 'Peddi' hits theaters tomorrow with nearly 300,000 advance tickets
Entertainment
Ram Charan's new sports drama, Peddi, is set to hit theaters tomorrow and is already getting a warm welcome. With Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jagapathi Babu joining the cast, this marks Charan's big return after RRR.
The film has sold nearly 300,000 advance tickets for over 4,000 shows on day one.
'Peddi' identity drama seeks ₹500cr break-even
Peddi isn't just about big numbers: it follows a talented athlete's journey to find his identity, mixing emotional moments with sports action.
The film has set an ambitious ₹500 crore break-even target worldwide; if it hits that mark, it'll be only Charan's second movie after RRR to do so.