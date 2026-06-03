Charan's 'Peddi' hits theaters tomorrow with nearly 300,000 advance tickets Entertainment Jun 03, 2026

Ram Charan's new sports drama, Peddi, is set to hit theaters tomorrow and is already getting a warm welcome. With Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jagapathi Babu joining the cast, this marks Charan's big return after RRR.

The film has sold nearly 300,000 advance tickets for over 4,000 shows on day one.