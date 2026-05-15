Charan's 'Peddi' reveals Rajkumar as Gournaidu in white outfit
Entertainment
Ram Charan's new sports action film Peddi just dropped the first look of Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar as Gournaidu, and he definitely looks intense: think crisp white outfit, chunky rings, and a serious mustache.
The movie lands in theaters June 4, 2026.
Trailer for 'Peddi' drops May 18
Rajkumar plays a wrestling mentor, shown guiding wrestlers in a Pehelwaani ring.
Ram Charan has double roles: one as a village cricketer and another as Peddi Pehlwan.
The cast is stacked with Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani.
The trailer drops May 18 in Mumbai, plus there's buzz about a special song shoot and a musical event in Bhopal to hype things up.