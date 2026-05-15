Charan's 'Peddi' reveals Rajkumar as Gournaidu in white outfit

Trailer for 'Peddi' drops May 18

Rajkumar plays a wrestling mentor, shown guiding wrestlers in a Pehelwaani ring.

Ram Charan has double roles: one as a village cricketer and another as Peddi Pehlwan.

The cast is stacked with Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani.

The trailer drops May 18 in Mumbai, plus there's buzz about a special song shoot and a musical event in Bhopal to hype things up.