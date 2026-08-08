Actor Charlie Chauhan marries cricketer Ramandeep Singh, shares first pictures

Chauhan first gained fame through MTV Roadies 7 and later became a household name for her role as Mukti Vardhan in the hit TV show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan.

The show, which started in 2014, became one of the most popular youth serials on television.

She also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5 with Amar and was seen in MTV Webbed andYeh Hai Aashiqui 4, among other shows.