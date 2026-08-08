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Home / News / Entertainment News / Actor Charlie Chauhan marries cricketer Ramandeep Singh, shares first pictures
Actor Charlie Chauhan marries cricketer Ramandeep Singh, shares first pictures
Charlie Chauhan is now married!

Actor Charlie Chauhan marries cricketer Ramandeep Singh, shares first pictures

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 08, 2026
03:04 pm
What's the story

Television actor Charlie Chauhan and cricketer Ramandeep Singh recently tied the knot in a traditional Sikh ceremony at a Gurudwara. The couple shared their first official wedding photos on Saturday, giving fans a glimpse into their special day. Chauhan's caption originally read, "8 beautiful years of loving, growing, laughing and dreaming together... and now, a whole lifetime to spend by each other's side." However, she later changed it to heart and infinity emojis.

Wedding highlights

More about the couple's wedding

The couple's wedding photos reveal a traditional Punjabi-Sikh ceremony, held at a Gurudwara.

Chauhan looked stunning in a red and golden lehenga, adorned with intricate gold jewelry.

Singh complemented her look in an ivory sherwani and red turban.

The intimate ceremony was attended by close family members and friends.

Celebrity wishes

Celebrities congratulate the newlyweds

Several celebrities took to social media to congratulate the newlyweds.

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill wrote, "Congratulations bro."

Gill's teammate Varun Chakaravarthy also commented, saying, "Congratulations Rambo !! God bless you both."

Chauhan's ex-boyfriend Kunwar Amar wrote, "Congratulations Chauhan Saab, it's the most beautiful visual to see this come true for you."

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Career highlights

A look at her career

Chauhan first gained fame through MTV Roadies 7 and later became a household name for her role as Mukti Vardhan in the hit TV show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan.

The show, which started in 2014, became one of the most popular youth serials on television.

She also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5 with Amar and was seen in MTV Webbed andYeh Hai Aashiqui 4, among other shows.

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