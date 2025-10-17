Charlie Puth, Brooke Sansone expecting 1st child together!

In a heartwarming surprise, singer-songwriter Charlie Puth (33) and his wife, Brooke Sansone, have announced that they're expecting their first child! The reveal appears in a scene from the music video for Puth's latest single, Changes. Sansone appears in a red sweater, gently cradling her baby bump as Puth stands beside her. Congratulations to the couple!

Speculation Fans had already speculated about the pregnancy Prior to the official announcement, fans had started speculating about a possible pregnancy after Puth posted a cryptic message on Instagram on October 8. He teased that his new track was the "perfect way" to share with fans "the most beautiful, colorful part" of his life, "which happens to be right now." He added, "You will soon know why..." The emotional reveal has since left fans overjoyed, and they have been congratulating the Attention singer in the comments section.

Wedding Puth and Sansone got married last year Puth and Sansone, a public relations coordinator, tied the knot in September 2024. The intimate ceremony took place at Puth's family home in Montecito, California. The couple announced their wedding news on Instagram later that month with Puth calling it "the happiest day of" his life. During an interview with PEOPLE, he revealed that he wrote his wedding vows in rhyme. "I thought I felt like Barack Obama reading a speech, until... I got up there and started crying."